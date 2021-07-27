Bandits have again invaded Zamfara Community and rustled Unspecified number of cattle and injured three persons

The community is Jaye in Boko District of Zurmi local government area of the state

The Criminals attacked the community Monday night with the intent to kill, Abduct and destroy valuable properties belonging to the locals, but were repelled by local vigilante group know as Yansakai

Sources tell TVC NEWS that the injured persons are receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed Hospital

Communities in Zurmi local government area came under Bandits attack last week.

Efforts to speak to police Authorities yielded no result as the Spokesperson of the command is not responding to phone calls.