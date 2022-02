Suspected bandits are currently operating along Minna-Suleja road.



This is the federal road that leads from Minna to the federal capital Territory.

Passengers coming from Abuja heading to Minna are forced to make a you U-turn or pull over waiting for intervention.

No security operatives have been heard to confront.

An eye witness that saw them before making a U-turn said they’ve abducted workers working on the road construction site.