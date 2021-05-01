The notorious bandit leader, Auwalun Daudawa, who masterminded and led the kidnap of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, has been killed.

He was shot dead Friday evening during a gun duel with a rival gang at Dumburum forest located between Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara state and Batsari Local Government Area in Katsina state.

The notorious bandit shot to prominence after he masterminded the attack on Government Secondary School, Kankara where he abducted over 300 schoolboys overnight.

Two months later, the bandit appeared in Gusau, capital of Zamfara, along with five of his men where he announced his repentance and handed over 20 AK-rifles and other weapons to the police.