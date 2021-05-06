Two people have been killed by bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits invaded Gwagwada community, two people were shot dead and a church was razed. They also looted houses during the operation.

However, troops of the Nigerian military successfully rescued thirteen persons abducted by the bandits.

According to the Commissioner, the victims were attacked and abducted in their farm, around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada Village in Chikun Local Government.

The troops, on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction, trailed the bandits, engaged them in a gun duel and rescued thirteen people.

Advertisement

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, on receiving the report, commended the troops for the successful rescue operation, He also sympathized with the members of the razed church over the attack.