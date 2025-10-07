Bandits have killed one Mohammad Sani who recently got married, abducted his wife and Seven others iin Maru Town, the headquarters of Maru Local Government area of Zamfara State...

A Source who pleaded annoinimity told TVC News that, the bandits attacked Maru town early hours of Monday and invaded the newly wedded Couples’ residence with the intent to abduct them, but the husband refused to be taken away, a situation that prompted the bandits to shot him on the head and kill him

Among those kidnapped are Four Men and males Three Women including the bride

“The bandits tried to abduct the groom but he refused to go with him that is why they shot him on the head and he died immediately ” he Said.

“I was listening when they asked him to ride on one of the motorcycles belonging to the bandits but he insisted that he would not go with the bandits to the forest”.he added.

Maru Local Government is one of the Local Councils experiencing bandits’ attacks and kidnapping for ransom

Maru also host a large number of bandit hideouts

Police in the state through its spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar as at the time of filling this report says it has no knowledge of the incident but assures of its continued effort to rid Zamfara of crime.