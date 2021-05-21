Bandits have killed a catholic priest Alphonsus Bello and kidnapped another senior member of the church in malumfashi town on Thursday night.

This is happening barely a week when it was reported that another pastor was kidnapped in Safana local government on his way back home from a church in that area.

Although attacks on worship places are too common in frontline local government these two recent attacks may be a signal of the unpredictable nature of the bandit’s operations.

It was reported that the criminal groups arrived at the catholic church in malumfashi at late hours of Friday and forced their way into the premises but we’re faced with little resistance that led to the exchange of fire between them and the security around the area.

Available information indicates that the body of the priest was found on a farm close to the church and the other victims who is a 70-year-old and a member of the church still with the kidnappers.

Although no official statement from the government or the security operatives but the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria issued a release condemning the unfortunate event and urged the faithful to intensify prayers.

Before these recent attacks, the state has witnessed a relative reduction in the frequency of banditry attacks on communities as a result of the the onslaught on the criminal groups.