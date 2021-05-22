Eight farmers were killed by Bandits in Damaga village in Maradun local government area of Zamfara state

The farmers were killed while clearing their farmlands ahead of this year’s farming season

It was also said that many of the farmers escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds sustained while running for their lives

TVC Gathered that the bandits invaded the farmlands Saturday morning on motorcycles and began shooting from different directions

Advertisement

The locals say, Bandits had earlier warned that they would not allow them to farm this year.

Police in Zamfara confirm the incident, but says number of casualty is still not yet unknown

The Image maker of the command Supritendant Shehu Mohammed says, police tactical team were deployed to the affected area to ensure peace returns

According to him, the number of casualties will be made available to the public once investigations is concluded

The police appeal to residents to go about their normal activities as they are on top of the situation

Advertisement

This latest attack is coming barely twenty fours after the Zamfara state government closed for major markets in two local government areas for security reasons.