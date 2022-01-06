Bandits kill 60 in five Zamfara communities, set ablaze houses

Armed bandits have killed over Sixty Persons in five Zamfara Communities in a latest attack in the state.

The Communities are Kurfa Danya, Kurfa Magaji, Rafin Gero , Tungar Isa and Barayar Zaki in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas. The affected villages are neighboring communities

The bandits stormed the Community in their large number on motorbikes firing sporadically at residents that forced women and children to Scamper for safety

TVC NEWS Gathered that the Bandits attacked the villages Wednesday night in their large numbers on motorbikes

They also set ablaze houses, carted away food stuff and other valuable items

The Zamfara State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara Confirmed the attack but said no official figure of casualty from the affected communities

He added that the some of the bandits were killed by troops of the Nigerian Military as they promptly responded to distress call from the locals.

Dosara noted that the state government is working tirelessly alongside Security agencies to ensure all troubled Communities regain lasting peace.

Efforts to reach police authorities for comment on the attack yielded no results.