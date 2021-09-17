Bandits Kill 2 Persons In Giwa LGA of Kaduna State

At least two persons have been killed by armed bandits in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan revealed this in a statement on Friday, he explained that armed bandits invaded a herder’s settlement in Rugan Mati community and shot a resident who later died.

The bandits proceeded to Tudun Amada in Kadage community and killed another resident in his house.

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and sent condolence to the families of the victims.

The governor has also ordered security opperatives to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.