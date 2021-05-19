The Community is Dansadau, one of the second largest town in Maru Local Government Area of the State

TVC NEWS Gathered that bandits, stormed the area Tuesday evening in their large number with sophisticated weapons and started shooting sporadically to scare the locals

A Resident of the area who pleaded anonymity says they all flee for safety to avoid being killed as the bandits were shooting from different directions.

According to him, the criminals spent longer time unleashing mayhem on the community without security presence

He adds that eighteen persons traveling to Gusau from the area were also abducted by the bandits.

But, police in the state denied the attack, says it was an attempted attack that was repelled by a combine team of security operatives and no casualty was recorded

Though, they confirmed that Unspecified number of cattle were rustled and security operatives are on the trial of the criminals to recover the stolen cows

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed insist the command has no knowledge on the abduction of eighteen travellers in the area

But, the command is still gathering information on the alleged kidnap of travellers and will make their findings public soon as they’re through.

Dansadau community is about ninety nine Kilometers from Gusau the Zamfara state Capital and is one of the hottest zone in terms of Banditry and other crime.