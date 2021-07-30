Armed Bandits have attacked General Hospital Dansadau in maru local government area of Zamfara State
The gunmen attacked the General Hospital early hours of Friday with the intent to abduct Medical Doctors and Nurses, but ended up abducting a ward attendant and a patient relation
Two other female staff of the hospital sustained Injuries in the process
The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association Zamfara state branch Mannir Bature confirmed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau
He says, the association is saddened by the unfortunate incident and describe it as inhuman
Dr. Bature adds that the association has called for an emergency meeting to discuss on issues of security in all Hospitals across the state
Dansadau area has been experiencing bandits attack in the last one week, forcing residents including the paramount ruler of the area to flee their homes.