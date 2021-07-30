Armed Bandits have attacked General Hospital Dansadau in maru local government area of Zamfara State

The gunmen attacked the General Hospital early hours of Friday with the intent to abduct Medical Doctors and Nurses, but ended up abducting a ward attendant and a patient relation

Two other female staff of the hospital sustained Injuries in the process

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association Zamfara state branch Mannir Bature confirmed this in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau

He says, the association is saddened by the unfortunate incident and describe it as inhuman

Dr. Bature adds that the association has called for an emergency meeting to discuss on issues of security in all Hospitals across the state

Dansadau area has been experiencing bandits attack in the last one week, forcing residents including the paramount ruler of the area to flee their homes.