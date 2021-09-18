Breaking News

Bandits attack Tangaza, kill two, abduct four

Bandits attack Tangaza, kill two, abduct four Bandits attack Tangaza, kill two, abduct four

Tangaza town in the northern Senatorial District of Sokoto state has been attacked by suspected marauding bandits leading to the death of two persons and four others abducted.

Sources in the local government informed our correspondent that the assailant also injured another three people who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital while foodstuffs, drinks among others were reportedly carted away in the process.

The source said the suspected bandits launched the attacks after evening (Magrib) prayers on Friday and beginning to shoot sporadically killing a shop owner on the spot and a young girl who later died in the hospital.

He said timely intervention of security agencies alongside local vigilante who rescued one of the kidnap victims helped in reducing the number of casualties.

The suspected bandits stole food stuff and also kidnap less than five children one of whom was rescued by the security personnel who chased the bandits into the bush.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police was not successful as the phone number of the command public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, was not connecting as at the time of filing this report.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

ICAN confers 1,301 members with Fellowship awards

TVCN
Apr 25, 2019

As part of efforts aimed at promoting good ethical conducts and professionalism, the institute of chartered…

Osun declares 24-hour curfew in Irepodun, Orolu LGAs following communal clashes

TVCN
Feb 7, 2021

Osun State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of…

2020 Ehingbeti Summit to hold virtually

TVCN
Sep 28, 2020

700 Boko Haram fighters surrender – Army chief Buratai

TVCN
Jul 3, 2017

The Chief of Army Staff has disclosed that about 700 Boko Haram fighters in the northeast have surrendered…

TVC News Special Reports

Zamfara speaker says three districts under siege in Zuri LG

28 Jul 2018 8.51 pm

Speaker, Zamfara state House, Honourable…

Continue reading

Gunmen attack Attahiru Bafarawa’s home in Sokoto

04 May 2019 6.03 pm

Suspected Gunmen have attacked the home…

Continue reading

Death toll rises as Bandits invade six communities in Niger

14 Jun 2019 12.19 pm

Armed bandits have gone on rampage on several…

Continue reading