Bandits attack Tangaza, kill two, abduct four

Tangaza town in the northern Senatorial District of Sokoto state has been attacked by suspected marauding bandits leading to the death of two persons and four others abducted.

Sources in the local government informed our correspondent that the assailant also injured another three people who are currently receiving treatment in the hospital while foodstuffs, drinks among others were reportedly carted away in the process.

The source said the suspected bandits launched the attacks after evening (Magrib) prayers on Friday and beginning to shoot sporadically killing a shop owner on the spot and a young girl who later died in the hospital.

He said timely intervention of security agencies alongside local vigilante who rescued one of the kidnap victims helped in reducing the number of casualties.

The suspected bandits stole food stuff and also kidnap less than five children one of whom was rescued by the security personnel who chased the bandits into the bush.

Efforts to get the reaction of the police was not successful as the phone number of the command public relations officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar, was not connecting as at the time of filing this report.