Five men of the vigilantes’ group have been reportedly killed while scores were injured during an attack on a local market and some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday morning.

It was learnt the attack happened at Bassa community while commercial activities were going on at the community market.

Also, communities such as Beri, Beri-Kago, Gatawi, Kini, Bmada and other adjoining villages in Manta District of the local government area were attacked.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, who confirmed the attacks, said bandits’ deadly attacks have become a daily occurrence in the local government area without any help from the authorities.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.