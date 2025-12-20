Bandits have attacked Ihalé and Olle communities in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two persons and abducting some residents. Eyewitnesses said the attacks occurred simultaneously on Friday. In Olle community, the assailants reportedly killed one Mr. Williams Onimayin and Mr...

Bandits have attacked Ihalé and Olle communities in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two persons and abducting some residents.

Eyewitnesses said the attacks occurred simultaneously on Friday.

In Olle community, the assailants reportedly killed one Mr. Williams Onimayin and Mr. Olowo Memobiayere, while an unspecified number of residents were abducted.

At Ihalé community, more than 10 persons were said to have been kidnapped during the raid.

The Chairman of Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area, Mr. Dare Michael, confirmed the incident in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, John Omofa.

Mr. Dare assured residents that the government and security agencies are on top of the situation, adding that efforts are underway to rescue all abducted victims.

He expressed sympathy with the affected families and communities, prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased, and vowed that those responsible for the attack would be apprehended.