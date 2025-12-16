The Kogi State Government has announced the recovery of a massive cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts following a decisive joint security operation carried out in the state. Governor Usman Ododo disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lokoja, stating that the operation was the outco...

The Kogi State Government has announced the recovery of a massive cache of arms and ammunition from criminal hideouts following a decisive joint security operation carried out in the state.

Governor Usman Ododo disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Lokoja, stating that the operation was the outcome of over a week of sustained, intelligence-driven surveillance by security agencies working in close coordination with the state government.

Governor Ododo explained that the renewed and aggressive crackdown on criminal elements was further galvanized after his recent meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who charged him to intensify security efforts rather than seek accolades.

According to him, security operatives executed a coordinated overnight operation that uncovered a major criminal enclave where a significant stockpile of weapons was concealed. Although no arrests were made during the raid, Governor Ododo described the recovery of the arms as a major and strategic breakthrough in the fight against crime.

He attributed the persistence of criminal activities to Kogi State’s strategic geography, stressing that the state shares boundaries with ten states and serves as a critical corridor with multiple entry and exit routes.

“Kogi State is fully alert. The DSS, the police, the military, the navy, and all other security agencies are working relentlessly, day and night,” he declared. “We will never bow to criminals, and we will never negotiate with them,” he insisted.

The governor called on residents to actively support security agencies by providing timely, accurate, and credible information, assuring the public of the government’s unflinching commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

During the briefing, Governor Ododo listed items recovered in the operation to include 24 AK-47 rifles, 23 pump-action rifles, one Tavor rifle, one FN rifle, four Barrett pistols, four Browning rifles, 42 magazines, 520 rounds of GPMG 7.62 ammunition, as well as large quantities of AK-47 ammunition and cartridges for pump-action and Barrett pistols.

Other items recovered include handcuffs, 13 holsters, tear gas cartridges, and submachine gun (SMG) components.

Governor Ododo reaffirmed that the success recorded was the direct result of a tightly coordinated joint operation by multiple security agencies acting on credible and actionable intelligence.

He expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support and urged residents of the state not to panic, assuring them that the situation is under control and advising them to go about their lawful businesses without fear.