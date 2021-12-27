Bandits Attack 8 Zamfara Communities, Kill 10 Abduct 30 ,Women, Children

Ten Persons were killed and thirty three abducted in eight Zamfara Communities Sunday night

The Victims are mostly women and children and few men among them

The bandits also set Ablaze shops, Houses, carted away large quantity of food items and other valuables belonging to the locals

The Communities affected are Kura, Bayawuri, Gana, Doma, Geba, Tsakuwa, Gidan Kasa and Gidan Kaura in Bungudu and Gusau local government areas

TVC NEWS gathered that the bandits stormed the village on motorcycles Sunday night and spent hours unleashing mayhem on the villagers without any Security Intervention

Some of the fleeing Suspects have relocated to Gusau the state capital for safety as there were no security operatives in the area to avert further attack and Abduction of Persons

Responding on the Attack, police authorities in zamfara Confirm the incident on Tsakuwa village in Gusau local government area

Spokesperson of the Command Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says Nine Persons were killed and no abduction took place

He adds that troops have been deployed to the affected Communities to avert reoccurrence of the ugly Incident and others are on the trail of the perpetrators

The police enjoin the people to continue to feed troops with timely and useful information as they are committed to making all Communities in zamfara free from crime.