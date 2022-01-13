Bandits ambush, kill scores vigilantes in Taraba

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has raised alarm over invasion of Taraba forests by fleeing Zamfara bandits who killed over 40 local vigilantes in an ambush at Gassol Local Government Area of the state.

The Northeast Zonal Vice Chairman of the association Umar Mafindi Danburam, say the vigilante group was formed to checkmate crimes, only to be ambushed by fleeing Zamfara Bandits now in some forests in the state.

He however called on federal government to deploy air force fighter jets before situation gets out of control.

Mr Danburam explained that their killers were fleeing Fulani bandits from Zamfara who entered the state through plateau.

He however urged the state government to come to their aid with logistics.

The Chairman of vigilante in the state sympathised with the Fulani group but appealed to them to join the stream vigilante group for proper training.

The state police command confirmed the incident with the fact that the bandits have been chased out of the state by combatry efforts of security agencies.

Miyeti Allah and other groups have taken it upon themselves to flush out bad elements among them since Emir of Muri Emirate raised alarm that most kidnappings in the state are by Fulani criminals.

The relocation of Zamfara bandits to Taraba forests is now increasing crime rate in the state for which Fulani groups are now taking the fight to their hideouts in various forests in the state.