Bandits have attacked the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria, that’s in Kaduna state.Seven persons, including nursing mothers were abducted by the bandits. The incidence took place on Sunday at about 12:30am.

According to sources around the area, the gunmen who stormed the environment in a large number started shooting sporadically.

They also engaged Police personnel from Saye Divisional Police Station in Zaria in a gun battle to prevent them from foiling the operations at the Leprosy center.

While in a shoot out with the police operatives, the bandits fired several shots at the operational Hilux Van of the police operatives.

Confirming the incidence, the Kaduna State Police Command spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige said, the command has received the report and the matter was already being investigated