Gunmen have abducted the Vice Chairman of Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

James Bijimi was whisked away on the Kaduna-Kachia road on Friday with an unspecified number of travellers.

Spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incidence but couldn’t confirm the actual number of persons taken away.

Locals in the area say the bandits blocked the road around Gonan Roger and Makyali community in Kajuru local government area where they intercepted and took away commuters.

The incidence is coming barely two days after bandits attacked Kachia town killing one person and abducting 33 others.