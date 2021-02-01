Renown Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi says armed banditry in Zamfara state and other parts of the Northwest region will soon be a thing of the past.

The Islamic cleric is in Zamfara state to begin dialogue with bandits to lay down their arms and join the path of peace

Sheikh Gumi and his team have been received by the commissioner for Security and other members of the state executive council.

The team in company of other clerics will visit Maradun ruggah settlement established by Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration to address farmer-herder crises in the state.

Details later