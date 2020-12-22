The Nigerian Governors’ forum has declared its support to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in his commitment towards ending banditry and kidnapping in the North-West zone.

The Governors’ forum also frowned at the statement credited to the All Progressives Congress accusing a Governor from the region of aiding banditry despite their efforts to stem the tide.

Leading a four-man delegation to the governor at his Abuja residence, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi who doubles as chairman of the forum commended governor Matawalle for restoring peace and fighting criminality in Zamfara State and the Northwest at large.

He also on behalf of the Governors commiserated with the government and people of Zamfara State over lives lost in the state to banditry.

The Zamfara state Governor was elated and encouraged by the visit which according to him will serve as an elixir for renewed efforts to do more in security.

Advertisement

He added that no amount of discouragement will deter him from doing what is right to salvage the people from the menace of banditry and other related crimes.

Governor Bello Matawalle however noted with utter dismay the statement credited to spokesman of the All Progressive Congress accusing him of harbouring bandits despite his efforts in the release of the abducted Kankara Schoolboys.

The Chairman of the Governors Forum was accompanied by Governors of Jigawa and Kebbi States.