Ban on use of fireworks, other explosives’ still in force- Imo police

The Imo State Police Command says the ban on the use of fireworks and other explosives is still very much in force and the command will enforce all the extant laws prohibiting the use of ‘ KNOCKOUTS ‘ , ‘ BANGER ‘ etc especially this yuletide season.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP MICHAEL ABATTAM said it is common knowledge that hoodlums use such Fireworks and Explosives to cause distraction, panic and consequently pandemonium and in the process rob/kidnap unsuspecting victims.

Also such fireworks and explosives could be life threatening as it may cause heart attacks in aged persons and fire outbreaks .

The command said to forestall crime and criminality in the State parents / guardians are advised to educate and guide their children and wards against the use of fireworks and other explosives. Wholesalers / Retailers of such items are equally warned to stop distribution/ sales of fireworks in the state as anyone found complicit will be arrested, the fireworks or explosives confiscated and such person(s) prosecuted forthwith.

Imo State Command Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to strictly enforce the ban in their areas and assured Imolites of the command’s commitment to ensuring a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.