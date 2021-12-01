“Bagwai boat mishap is a state tragedy,” says Gov Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has described as a state tragedy, the Bagwai boat mishap, which so far caused the death of 20 people.

“We learned that the boat started from Hayin Badau to Bagwai on their way to attend Maulud celebration, as the boat was ferrying about 50 people with some loads, which capsized because of overload. And most of them were Islamiyyah students.” lamented the governor.

“While we pray to Allah to Forgive and Bless the souls of those who died and pray for a quick recovery of those who are in the hospital receiving medical attention, I urge boats operators to always take the issue of overload very seriously.

They should know that they can still get profit without overloading their boats,” he urged.

Governor Ganduje lamented that, that was the same axis when there was serious mishap some years back, warning that, “People should know that the lives of all fellow human beings are too important to be risked deliberately.”

“So far, based on the information we received, as at this morning of Wednesday, there were 20 deaths, 7 in hospital and another 8 people were found this morning and the rescue operation is still going on. We salute the courage and patriot posture of the rescue teams,” he noted.