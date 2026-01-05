The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has described 2025 as a fairly positive year for the federation, expressing optimism that recent gains will be consolidated ahead of a more ambitious 2026 season. Orbih said despite facing some challenges, the past year marke...

The President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has described 2025 as a fairly positive year for the federation, expressing optimism that recent gains will be consolidated ahead of a more ambitious 2026 season.

Orbih said despite facing some challenges, the past year marked a turning point for Nigerian badminton, particularly in the areas of corporate sponsorship, technical development and international exposure.

“The year was not a bad year for us as a federation. We are definitely looking at improving on what we were able to achieve last year because there are still many areas and grounds to cover,” he said.

One of the major highlights of 2025, according to him, was the signing of a landmark sponsorship agreement involving a corporate organisation — the first of its kind in the history of badminton in Nigeria.

The four-year partnership between GIG Logistics and national para-badminton player, Eniola Bolaji, was described by Orbih as a major breakthrough for the sport.

“For the first time, we signed an agreement with a corporate body to sponsor one of our players. This has never happened before in Nigerian badminton.

“For us, it is just the beginning, and we are hoping to consolidate on this and attract more corporate sponsorships this year, not just for players but also for events,” he said.

Orbih acknowledged that the federation did not organise a national championship in 2025, a development he said was not ideal. However, he noted that a packed international calendar ensured players remained active throughout the year.

“Last year, we didn’t have a national championship. Fortunately, we had the National Sports Festival, the Lagos International, the Abia Para-Badminton International and the African Championship, which kept us busy.

“But we are not too comfortable with that because we want a situation where players have competitions they can truly call their own,” he explained.

He revealed that the federation plans to organise at least four national championships in the coming year to guarantee regular competition and sustained player development.

Orbih also highlighted significant progress in officiating and coaching, disclosing that one Nigerian umpire was accredited by the African Badminton Confederation in 2025, becoming the fourth official from the country to attain that status.

He further revealed that 13 new coaches were trained towards the end of 2024, with notable outcomes already recorded. One of the coaches secured a scholarship to Dubai in 2025 and has since obtained a Level Two coaching certificate, having previously been trained at Level One in Abuja.

Another female coach from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also benefitted from a scholarship to South Africa, where she recently earned her Level One certification.

“The coaching and technical department of the game is very critical. As we focus on player development, we must also focus on coaches and officials. They must grow side by side,” Orbih said.

He added that increased tournaments planned for the year would provide more opportunities for players, coaches and umpires, while ensuring a more robust competitive calendar.

Looking ahead, Orbih confirmed that the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship is scheduled for February 2026, describing the tournament as the badminton equivalent of football’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In preparation for the championship, he said national team players have already begun camping.

“The players entered camp on Sunday, and we are hopeful they will be well prepared to go out there and have a good outing,” he said.

Orbih expressed confidence that with better planning, stronger public-private partnerships and improved technical capacity, Nigerian badminton is on a steady path toward growth and increased international relevance.