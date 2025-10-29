Nigeria’s top Para Badminton stars, Mariam Eniola Bolaji (SL3) and Nnanna Chigozie Jeremiah (SL4), are set to fly the nation’s flag at the POLYTRON Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025, which kicks off on Wednesday, October 29, in Surakarta, Indonesia. The championship, officially listed ...

Nigeria’s top Para Badminton stars, Mariam Eniola Bolaji (SL3) and Nnanna Chigozie Jeremiah (SL4), are set to fly the nation’s flag at the POLYTRON Indonesia Para Badminton International 2025, which kicks off on Wednesday, October 29, in Surakarta, Indonesia.

The championship, officially listed on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) calendar, will run from October 29 to November 2, 2025, with a travel day scheduled for November 4.

It is one of the major events on the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit, featuring top-ranked athletes competing for crucial world ranking points.

Bolaji and Jeremiah, two of Nigeria’s most accomplished Para Badminton players, have enjoyed an impressive run this season, recording strong finishes at the Spanish and British & Irish Para Badminton Internationals.

Both athletes also made history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where they showcased exceptional skill and determination on the global stage.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Barr. Francis Orbih expressed confidence in the players’ abilities and reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to sustaining Nigeria’s progress in Para Badminton.

“Eniola and Jeremiah have continued to make Nigeria proud with their remarkable performances internationally.

“Their participation in the Indonesia International further reinforces our determination to keep Nigeria on the global Para Badminton map. The Federation remains fully committed to supporting our players and ensuring they have every opportunity to compete and excel among the world’s best,” Orbih said.

Barr. Orbih also extended heartfelt appreciation to the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and the Chairman of the Commission, whose sponsorship made the athletes’ participation possible.

“We are profoundly grateful to the leadership of the National Sports Commission for their unwavering support.

“The DG and the Chairman have demonstrated genuine commitment to the development of Para Sports in Nigeria. Their sponsorship of this trip shows true leadership and a clear vision for inclusive sports growth. We cannot thank them enough for standing by these athletes and giving them the platform to represent our great nation,” Orbih added.

The duo’s participation represents Nigeria’s growing status in world Para Badminton and highlights the Federation’s consistent efforts in developing athletes who continue to bring honour to the country through resilience, discipline, and world-class performances.