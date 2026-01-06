Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has denied reports suggesting that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In a statement issued on Tuesday, Badaru described the reports circulating on social media as false, un...

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has denied reports suggesting that he is planning to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Badaru described the reports circulating on social media as false, unfounded and driven by political mischief.

He said there was no truth to claims that he was engaged in consultations aimed at leaving the APC.

The former minister reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, stressing that he remains a loyal and dedicated member of the APC, which he helped to establish.

According to him, his allegiance to the party remains “absolute and unwavering.”

Badaru urged members of the APC and the general public to disregard the rumours, insisting that he has no intention of defecting to any other political party.

He added that the misleading reports were speculative and should not be taken seriously, reiterating his continued support for the APC and its ideals.