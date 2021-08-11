The trial of embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha at the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, has been stalled.

The trial was stalled due to the long vacation of the judges.

In a Judiciary notice posted on the notice board of the court, the judges will be on vacation till third week of September.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, at the last sitting, adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

But the case has now been adjourned to September 27.

Advertisement

The Court registrar, Ibrahim Hassan, also confirmed that the judges have gone on a “retreat.”

Baba Ijesha has been in the eye of the storm since April 22, 2021 when Lagos Police Command arrested him for allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the care of Princess.