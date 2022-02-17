Baba Ijesha, minor were acting out a script – Witness alleges

The first witness to testify in the defence of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka alias Baba Ijesha on Thursday testified that the actor and the minor he allegedly defiled were both acting out a script and that some videos were edited.

Lawrence Ayeni, a graduate of Mechanical Engineering, who’s also experienced in video production as well as CCTV installation and maintenance told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Sexual and Special Offenses Court in Ikeja that one of the CCTV recordings of the alleged encounter was tampered with at the point of editing the video.

Advertisement

Among the Four videos played in open court were of Baba Ijesha and the 14-year old in the home of her foster mother, comedienne, Damilola Adekoya alias Princess recorded in April 2021 before his arrest. They were both seated on a couch for a time before walking out. Baba Ijesha offered her a cup to drink from when they returned, kissed her hand, and drew her close to him. They are conversing, but their voices are muffled.

According to the witness who was led in his evidence by co-lead defence counsel, Babatunde Ogala, a senior advocate of Nigeria, “The CCTV has no audio because it was a fibre camera that was used.

The voices you hear are of those persons who recorded the encounter, directing the script and later edited the recording.

Baba Ijesha is acting what the director asked him to. The girl often looks at the camera so she was acting out what she was told to. At the point of copying the contents into a computer, errors could have been inputed or tampered with”

Advertisement

The other videos viewed were when Baba Ijesha was seen pleading for forgiveness from Princess when she accosted him, and when he was arrested and his statement taken during custody.

But during cross examination led by the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution, Babajide Martins, the witness admitted that the CCTV footage cannot be manipulated at the time of the recording and that speculations of tampering with the recording or using various devices to record cannot change its contents or what was said.

Advertisement

Further hearing was fixed for March 4, 2022.