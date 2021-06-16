A popular Yoruba actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju popularly known as Baba Ijesha has appeared before the magistrate court holden at Yaba in Lagos over charges bothering on rape, sexual assault and abuse of a minor.

Mr Olanrewaju was brought into the premises of the magistrate court around 12pm, and amongst other suspects.

The actor who was limping and visibly shaking, was arraigned before P.E Nwaka, a Magistrate.

Mr Olanrewaju is charged with alleged indecent treatment of a child, defilement of a Child, sexual assault by penetration, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault-which contravenes sections 135, 137, 261, 202, 262 and 263 of the Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

The actor pleaded not guilty to all the five count charges levelled against him.

While in the witness box, Mr Olanrewaju kept bending, showing signs of discomfort.

The magistrate, Mr Nwaka who noticed the gestures of the defendant asked if he was fine.

TVC news learnt that the Lagos State directorate of public prosecution has now filed an information on the case before the State High Court.

But the counsel to the defendant, Kayode Olabiran made a fresh application for the bail of the accused on a compassionate ground and in the interest of justice.

He added that baba ijesha has remained in police custody despite being granted bail last month because, of their inability To get a grade level 16 public officer to stand as surety, which is part of the conditions he must meet before being released.

AcCcording to Mr olabiran, they got three different level 16 officers but one turned them down along the line and two others declined upon hearing that they need to get a clearance letter from the head of service.

But a counsel from the DPP’s office, Mobolaji Owoebute-Okedeji, opposed the bail application on the ground that the matter has been already filed at the High Court.

In his ruling, Mr Nwaka refused granting bail to the defendant, saying there are indications that the case will commence at the High court.

According to the magistrate, “this is a situation of lack of jurisdiction, because once a case is filed at an upper court, the lower court, being the magistrate in this case, ceases to have jurisdiction over same matter.

“I have carefully considered the application of the counsel to the defendant seeking bail for the defendant and the opposition by the counsel from the DPP.

“Since there are indications that the matter is before the high court and the defendant will appear before the court, no bail can be given.

The court also ordered that the defendant must be accorded full medical attention by the authorities pending his arraignment at the high court,” and adjourned the matter to July 13 for mention.