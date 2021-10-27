Breaking News

AU suspends Sudan’s membership following military coup

Sudan’s participation in all African Union activities has been suspended pending the successful creation of a civilian-led Transitional Authority, the AU announced on Wednesday.

The continent-wide bloc in an official release strongly rejected the power grab, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Earlier, the EU had condemned the army for toppling Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok’s government.

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan had on Monday ordered the dissolution of the government and declared a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, together with his ministries and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, were detained by the military, provoking heated demonstrations in Khartoum.

Hamdok was eventually released under supervision, while other ministries and civilian leaders remain detained.

A number of Western governments have asked for an urgent meeting with Hamdok, arguing that the prime minister and his cabinet remain Sudan’s constitutional authorities.

Sudan was suspended by the African Union in June 2019 after pro-democracy protesters were killed outside the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Their membership was reinstated three months later after Hamdok announced the appointment of Sudan’s first cabinet since the ousting of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir.

The EU has criticised Sudan’s “unconstitutional change of government,” but stated that it would continue to recognize the transitional administration.

