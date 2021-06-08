Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has pledged his commitment to end the continuous violence and attack on residents of Igangan, in Ibarapa zone of the state.

This is following a recent attack on the community by assailants leading to destruction of lives and properties

The Governor while addressing residents of the community in during his visit to the town condoled with the people and condemned the attack.

The Governor who also appealed to the people noted that some security measures had been put in place to forestall peace to the community

The Governor who also took out time to assess the level of damages told the people to hold him accountable for any loss recorded.