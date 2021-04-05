President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the deadly insurgent attack that took place on the Police Command Headquarters and the Correctional Facility in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, calling it an act of terrorism.

President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.

UPDATED: Governor Hope Uzodinma and heads of Security agencies in Imo State assessing the level of damage at the State Correctional Centre and State @PoliceNG headquarters attacked by unknown gunmen at the early hours of Monday. pic.twitter.com/0uUdDCdATr — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has denied involvement in the attack on Police headquarters and Correctional Centres in Imo State, but Police said preliminary investigation shows the group is culpable.