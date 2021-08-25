President Muhammadu Buhari has described the attack launched on the facility of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, as a dampener on the morale of the nations’ Armed Forces but one that he expects will buoy their determination to bring a decisive end to criminality in the country.

The President noted that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on retreat.

The President said the heinous action will accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.

While Commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them, President Buhari vowed that the deceased will not die in vain.

He said the degenerate act will have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.

The President thanked all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist, noting that rather than recriminations, this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.