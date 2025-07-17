According to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) fortunes would not be impacted by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s resignation. Makinde said this while answering questions from journalists in Akure on Wednesday, shortly after delivering the...

According to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) fortunes would not be impacted by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s resignation.

Makinde said this while answering questions from journalists in Akure on Wednesday, shortly after delivering the keynote address at a colloquium commemorating the 10th Coronation Anniversary of Akure’s Deji, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

“Atiku’s resignation will not make any dent on the PDP as a party.

“PDP is an institution where people have the freedom to come in and go out.” Makinde said.

The governor also dismissed fears over the strength of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), stating that the party posed no threat to the PDP, describing it as another platform contesting elections like others.

Also read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/atiku-abubakar-resigns-from-pdp-cites-partys-direction-as-reason/

In his lecture titled “The Role of Nigeria’s Traditional Institutions in Nation Building: Impediments, Impacts, and Prospects,” Makinde described traditional institutions as critical stakeholders in the country’s development, urging governments at all levels to accord them due recognition.

“Traditional institutions are not relics of the past, but enduring pillars of identity, legitimacy, and communal cohesion,” the governor said.

He noted that long before the establishment of Nigeria’s formal administrative systems, traditional rulers played key roles in dispensing justice, maintaining values, and ensuring the security and unity of their communities.

“Today, they remain custodians of grassroots trust, and nation-building that ignores them does so at its own peril,” he added.

Makinde explained that in Oyo State, deliberate steps had been taken to integrate traditional institutions into the governance structure, yielding positive results across the state.

According to him, the strength of a nation is measured not by its oil production but by the quality of its institutions and their capacity to deliver justice and service to the people.

In his remarks, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo, appreciated the governor’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions and emphasised their vital role in nation-building.

The monarch, who described Akure as a united community, commended the state government and the indigenes of Akure for their continuous support for the Deji’s palace.