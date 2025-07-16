Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has officially resigned from the party. In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Atiku stated that his resigna...

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a founding member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has officially resigned from the party.

In a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Atiku stated that his resignation takes immediate effect.

The former Vice President, who served from 1999 to 2007 and contested for the presidency under the PDP platform twice, expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities given to him by the party over the years.

He described his decision to step away as “heartbreaking,” especially considering his role as a founding father of the PDP.

However, Atiku cited what he called the party’s current trajectory, which he believes has diverged from its founding principles, as the reason for his exit.

According to him, irreconcilable differences have emerged within the party forcing him to part ways.