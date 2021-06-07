The media office of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has denied knowledge of the 2023 Presidential aspiration posters of him and former CBN governor, Charles Soludo, that has surfaced in parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Office in the statement signed by Paul Ibeh, described the appearance of the posters as a disingenuous plot which the former Vice President is unaware of.

It added that It is obvious that this is a work of mischief pointing out that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is a PDP member while Charles Soludo is of APGA.

It said it is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former Vice President into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

Atiku Abubakar is currently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing the nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa commissioned the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo is the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored.