Former President Atiku Abubakar has reportedly hired a Washington-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., to protect and strengthen his reputational standing in the United States. The contract was signed by a managing partner at the firm, identified as Karl Von Batten, and Fabiyi Oladimeji, a Nigerian politician, on March 9…...

Former President Atiku Abubakar has reportedly hired a Washington-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., to protect and strengthen his reputational standing in the United States.

The contract was signed by a managing partner at the firm, identified as Karl Von Batten, and Fabiyi Oladimeji, a Nigerian politician, on March 9 and 10, 2026, respectively.

According to a document cited by TVC News on Sunday, the lobbyist filed the document with the Foreign Agents Registration (FARA), a unit in the US Department of Justice.

FARA received the document on Saturday, April 4th, with one of the contract’s objectives entailing that the firm will “counterbalance” the Nigerian government’s q“lobbying narratives” in the US.

The contract is aimed at shaping perceptions of Atiku within U.S. policy circles and countering narratives linked to the Nigerian government.

The firm will also work to “advance understanding” of Atiku’s “leadership posture and policy vision” among policymakers.

Under the arrangement, the firm is expected to facilitate meetings between the former vice-president and U.S. government officials, including members of Congress, as well as provide advisory services on policy positioning and engagement strategy.

Von Batten-Montague-York will also provide Atiku with “guidance on policy positioning, reputational considerations, and engagement strategy”.

The contract details read, “These activities include lobbying and government affairs engagement with Members of Congress, congressional staff, and executive branch officials concerning issues related to democratic governance, regional stability, economic development, and U.S. engagement with Nigeria and the broader West African region.

“The Registrant (lobbying firm) may advocate for policies and perspectives aligned with the foreign principal’s stated positions, including matters relating to governance, economic policy, and bilateral relations with the United States.”

The contract added, “The Registrant also engages in promotion, perception management, and public relations activities designed to enhance understanding among U.S. policymakers and relevant stakeholders of the foreign principal’s policy positions, leadership posture, and strategic priorities.

“This includes the development of messaging strategies, narrative positioning, and reputational advisory services.

“In furtherance of these activities, the Registrant prepares, distributes, and may assist in the dissemination of informational materials, including briefing memoranda, policy papers, talking points, and related communications, intended to inform U.S. government officials and stakeholders.”

The former vice-president is expected to pay $1,200,000 for the 12-month contract in six instalments.

In a related development, the lobbying firm, in a statement via its X handle on April 2, said it would engage U.S. authorities, including President Donald Trump and members of Congress, over the derecognition of the leadership of the African Democratic Congress by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced in a statement on Wednesday that the decision is part of a series of measures to maintain neutrality in the ongoing leadership dispute within the ADC, including the removal of a faction’s leadership names from its official portal.

According to INEC, the decision on ADC was reached at its meeting on Tuesday and followed an order by the Court of Appeal directing all parties to preserve the “status quo ante bellum”—the situation as it existed before September 2, 2025, when a pending suit was first filed.

However, the lobbying firm said that the action “has effectively frozen Nigeria’s main opposition political party at a critical moment as it prepares to compete in the upcoming Nigerian presidential election, raising serious concerns about the opposition’s ability to organise and participate fully in the democratic process.”

The firm also urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure that future elections are “beyond reproach” and reflective of the will of the people.