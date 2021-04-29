Tokyo Olympics officials have announced that athletes will be tested every day at this summer’s games as they bid to keep control of any COVID-19 outbreaks.

Officials face a desperate battle to ensure the event still goes ahead in July amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Japan – which has resulted in a state of emergency being declared, just three months before the games begin.

A joint statement from the IOC, IPC and Japanese government has set out a series of measures to combat safety concerns.

Athletes taking part in the games – including those in close proximity with them – will receive a COVID-19 test daily ‘to minimise the risk of undetected positive cases that could transmit the virus’

Other measures will include athletes taking two tests before flying to Japan, while they will be urged to keep a one-metre distance from games participants who have already been in the country for 14 days, as well as residents.