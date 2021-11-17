At least one dead, two missing in mudslides after heavy downpour in Canada

Mudslides caused by heavy rain in Canada have killed one woman and left two others missing.

The death was confirmed by authorities on Tuesday, according to reports.

Authorities in Merritt, British Columbia, have been forced to evacuate the city as widespread flooding wreaked havoc with another eight inches of rain anticipated for certain regions.

The victim’s body was discovered near a busy route between Lillooet and Cayoosh Summit in British Columbia.

Two additional persons are still missing, and it is feared that other occupied vehicles were lost in the avalanche.

Two days of severe rain have caused the closure of rail lines, and it has now turned deadly.

Some parts of British Columbia on Sunday received eight inches (200 mm) of rain, the amount that typically falls in a month.