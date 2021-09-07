No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in separate attacks on two communities in Bassa LGA of Plateau state.

TVC News reliably gathered that the attacks were said to have taken place in Kwachudu and Irigwe on Sunday evening and Monday morning respectively.

The police spokesperson, Ubah Ogaba, who confirmed this development to our Correspondent, did not provide details of the attacks, said security operatives have been deployed to maintain calm in the areas, adding that the perpetrators would be made to face justice.