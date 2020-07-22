About seven persons have been burnt to death when a tanker carrying petroleum product exploded around Koko Junction on the Benin/Sapele Expressway in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the victims were burnt beyond recognition while no fewer than 10 vehicles were gutted by fire.

According to an eyewitness account, the tanker carrying petroleum product was trying to escape a bad spot when it fell and suddenly exploded between Koko Junction and Ologbo section of the Benin/Warri in Delta State

Officials of FRSC and security agencies were on the ground to remove the corpses. Many persons were injured. It’s a terrible situation