At least seven people were killed with several other critically injured after a fire engulfed a tenement building in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Police said at least seven people, aged nine to 40, died after the blaze tore through an apartment in the building.

An unnamed eyewitness told journalists there were children in the group and a birthday celebration was being held at the time of the incident.

The fire, which occurred at around 8 p.m. at a Nepali restaurant in the building on the Canton Road, Jordan, was extinguished about two hours later, local media reported.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a statement that she was saddened by the tragedy and demanded all-out efforts to treat the injured and investigate the accident