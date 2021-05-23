A fuel tanker exploded in Kano on Saturday evening, injuring 64 people in varying degrees.

The tanker exploded into flames while offloading fuel at the Al-Hisan filing station on Ali Gusau Street in Kano’s Sharada neighborhood, according to reports.

Among the casualties were personnel of the Kano State Fire Service who had responded to the distress call.

TVC News gathered that many residents were also caught up in the incident.

Though no loss of life was reported, at least 64 people involved are receiving treatment at the Murtala Mohammed Specialists’ Hospital.

Advertisement

The Spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, said eight personnel of the Service were part of the 64 victims.