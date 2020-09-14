The Academic Staff Union of Universities has asked the Federal Government to honour the agreement it had with the union before making any announcement on the reopening of the universities after the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASUU added that it will unfold its next agenda if the Federal Government refused to negotiate the 2009 agreement signed by both parties.

Speaking at a town meeting at the African Hall, the University of Ilorin, the ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, however, declined to reveal the agenda.

He stated that the union had in March went on strike because of the government’s insensitivity to University education, adding that some of ASUU’s demands included funding of University education, which the government had reneged on in the last 10 years.

Mr Ogunyemi explained that ASUU had signed an MoU with the Federal Government on the need to improve facilities on the campuses, students’ welfare, and promotion, which were ignored “because there are plans to make education inaccessible to children of the poor, which today is creating social vices such as Yahoo-Yahoo, Yahoo-plus, banditry, and other criminal activities in the society.