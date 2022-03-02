ASUU strike: Ondo students block Akure/Ilesa road

Students of Ondo State origin under the aegis of National Association of Ondo state Students have blocked the Akure/Ilesha road, protesting against the failure of the federal government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers.

The aggrieved students who were joined by members of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) barricaded the road, preventing vehicular movement.

The students lamented the failure of the federal government to meet the demands of the striking lecturers.

Many travellers were hooked in the traffic jam occasioned by the protest.