The former 2023 Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, expressed his reservation over the increased concerns stemming from the recent designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by US President Donald Trump.

According to a Sunday statement shared on his official X handle, Kwakwanso emphasised that Nigeria, as a sovereign nation, is faced with insecurity that doesn’t distinguish between faith, ethnicity or political beliefs.

He called on the American government to provide support with its advanced technology to help combat insecurity, rather than pose a threat that will further deepen the crisis in the country.

Kwakwanso wrote, “I have noted with increasing concern the heightened pronouncements on Nigeria by President Donald Trump. This follows his designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”.

“It is important to emphasise that our country is a sovereign nation whose people face different threats from outlaws across the country. The insecurity we face does not distinguish based on religious, ethnic, or political beliefs.”

He added, “The United States should assist the Nigerian authorities with better cutting-edge technology to tackle these problems, rather than posing a threat that could further polarise our country.

“The Nigerian government should also consider appointing special envoys from its distinguished diplomats to engage the American government.”

“Additionally, it is necessary to appoint permanent ambassadors to represent Nigeria’s interests on the international stage. To my fellow countrymen, this is an important moment where we should emphasise unity of belonging over division,” he concluded.

TVC previously reported that Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the president on Information and Strategy disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive steps ahead of the declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by US President, Donald Trump.

Onanuga in a statement on X shared that “ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America”, the President during inauguration, charged the new service chiefs on the task ahead.