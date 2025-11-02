Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the president on Information and Strategy disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive steps ahead of the declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by US President, Donald Trump. Onanuga in a statement on X shared that &...

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Assistant to the president on Information and Strategy disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has taken decisive steps ahead of the declaration of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” by US President, Donald Trump.

Onanuga in a statement on X shared that “ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America”, the President during inauguration, charged the new service chiefs on the task ahead.

He wrote, “No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results. Here is the excerpt of his speech:

“Security threats are constantly evolving, constantly mutating. Of grave concern to our administration is the recent emergence of new armed groups in the North-Central, North-West, and parts of the South.”

It added, “We must not allow these new threats to fester. We must be decisive and proactive. Let us smash the new snakes right in the head.

“I charge you, as the heads of our nation’s armed forces, to carry out your duties with patriotic zeal. Nigerians expect results, not excuses. I charge you also to be innovative, pre-emptive, and courageous.

“Let’s stay ahead of those who seek to threaten our peace. Let us deploy technology where necessary. We cannot allow the crisis that began in 2009 to persist any longer.

“I wish you success as you take up the challenge. I promise to provide all the support you need to get the job done,” President Tinubu concluded.