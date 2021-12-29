Asiwaju Tinubu visits Aremo Osoba in Ikoyi after Knee Surgery

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has visited former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, in his Ikoyi home after his return from the United Kingdom.
The former Ogun State governor underwent knee surgery in London and the visit by the APC’s National Leader was to wish him well on his return.
Aremo Olusegun Osoba was a former Governor of Ogun State between 1991- 1993 and between 1999-2003 first under the Social Democratic Party and under the Alliance for Democracy.