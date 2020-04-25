The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lost his Chief Security officer and most trusted aide, Alhaji Lateef Raheem.

Confirming his death, Asiwaju said Lateef passed away during the early morning of Friday, April 25 and was buried later same day in accordance with Muslim rites.

Tinubu said the CSO died at the age of 51 and that his unexpected death apparently was due to complications from diabetes and high blood pressure.

In a condolence message to the family members of the deceased, Tinubu described the late Chief Security Officer as a good and decent man.

“Lateef was a person of strong and resilient character. He never sought special treatment or favor despite his years of loyal and excellent service to me. He never took his work or his valued position as my aide for granted. He knew I relied on him and trusted him explicitly.

“Lateef never tried to take selfish advantage of his important position. He was forthright and honest to a fault. He was completely focused on his job and did it to the best of his ability. He did everything with care and devotion.

“I met Lateef in early 1999 when he was seconded to me by the police during the campaign for the governorship election in Lagos. He stood faithfully beside me during the rigours of the primaries and campaign

“He helped me weather the storm. I quickly understood that he was an exceptional person and officer whom I wanted to be with him throughout the rest of my political journey.

“When he joined me, Lateef was a Corporal with school certificate. Because of his thirst for knowledge and personal improvement, he subsequently acquired a university degree. He did not stop there. He kept growing. When he passed, Lateef had risen to the level of Assistant Superintendent of Police. To say I will miss Lateef is to understate my feeling for him and what our relationship had matured into. Someone may have to fill his position but they can never truly take his place for Lateef was one-of-a-kind.

“Lateef dedicated his life to a cause, our progressive cause. He believed Nigeria could become better and that government had a vital role to play in enhancing security and prosperity so that the lives of the people might improve. He was a true patriot. We must continue to push to make the progressive dream we shared become our reality.

My deepest condolences are with his wives and children. With his passing, they have lost a caring husband and father.

“May Almighty Allah comfort them, indeed, comfort all of us at this moment. May Almighty Allah give us strength and guidance that we may live lives of dedication to the public good and compassion for our fellow man. May He grant the soul of Lateef eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Firdaus”. Asiwaju said