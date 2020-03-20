All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Senator Ben Murray- Bruce from Bayelsa State over the loss of his wife, Evelyn.

Senator Murray-Bruce announced on Friday on his twitter handle that he had lost his wife of 41 years to cancer.

In a condolence message released by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of your beloved wife, Evelyn.

“Losing an intimate person like a wife can be very painful. But please take solace in the life she lived and the sweet memories of the time you shared while alive.

“Like you said in your tweet, cancer should not be a death sentence. Together, we must all help to scale up awareness on the need for constant checks for early detection and immediate and continuous treatment.

“Please know that our thoughts are with you at this moment. My prayer is that God grant your wife eternal rest and give you, the children and all the people she left behind the strength to carry on after her.”